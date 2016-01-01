Dr. Asiri accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amal Asiri, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Amal Asiri, MB BS is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Asiri works at
Locations
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3284Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
2
Passavant Area Hospital1600 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 245-7275Tuesday10:00am - 10:00pmWednesday10:00am - 10:00pmThursday10:00am - 10:00pmFriday10:00am - 10:00pmSaturday10:00am - 10:00pmSunday10:00am - 10:00pm
- 3 319 E Madison St Fl 3, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 545-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amal Asiri, MB BS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1376822486
Dr. Asiri speaks Arabic.
