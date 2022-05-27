Dr. Amaiak Chilingaryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chilingaryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amaiak Chilingaryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amaiak Chilingaryan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Chilingaryan works at
Locations
Glendale Mental Health800 S Central Ave Ste 307, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 646-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I should have written this review a long time ago. I saw Dr. Chilangaryan twice within a couple months, after two big accidents / head traumas. He was greatly attentive, empathetic and professional. He was very busy and made time in his schedule to see me, given the immediacy of my situation, which I so appreciate. I am happy to recommend him and should the need arise, I wouldn't hesitate to go back to him.
About Dr. Amaiak Chilingaryan, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1134433568
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Cnty-Usc Med Ctr
- Los Angeles County-USC Med Ctr
- UCSF Fresno Med Ctr
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Occidental College
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chilingaryan works at
Dr. Chilingaryan has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chilingaryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chilingaryan speaks Armenian and Russian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chilingaryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chilingaryan.
