Dr. Amael Shalash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amael Shalash, MD
Overview
Dr. Amael Shalash, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shalash works at
Locations
-
1
Norton Children's Hospital Medical Associates4 Physicians Park Ste 1-5, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 208-1537Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shalash?
About Dr. Amael Shalash, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1982602892
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shalash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shalash works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.