Overview

Dr. Amado Suarez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.



Dr. Suarez works at Bloomingdale Psychiatric Assocs in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.