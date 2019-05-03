Dr. Amado Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amado Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amado Ramirez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.
Locations
Amado Ramirez Jr MD1440 George Dieter Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 900-8619
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramirez is a very caring and thorough doctor. I have a special needs daughter and I trust him completely with her care. His office doesn’t feel uncomfortable and his staff is very nice. I always recommend him to people when they ask about a good doctor.
About Dr. Amado Ramirez, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Pediatrics
