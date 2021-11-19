Overview

Dr. Amado Maijub, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Maijub works at Memorial Health System in Belpre, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.