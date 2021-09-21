Overview

Dr. Amadeo Cabral, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Medical Center



Dr. Cabral works at Quality Surgical Care in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.