Dr. Alzira Leques, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alzira Leques, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 9312 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231 Directions (513) 922-0009
TriHealth10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 403, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 922-0009
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Leques delivered my second child recently, she was attentive and calming throughout my labor and delivery. I had to be induced due to high blood pressure so I was nervous because with my first child I went into labor naturally on my own. But I felt very safe with Dr. Leques and trusted her completely throughout the process. I would highly recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
