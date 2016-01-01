See All Neurologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Alyx Porter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr. Porter works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Brain Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 702-3719

Meningiomas
Brain Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Meningiomas
Brain Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meningiomas
Brain Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cancer Screening
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Lung Cancer
Lymphosarcoma
Memory Evaluation
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer Screening
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pituitary Tumor
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Reticulosarcoma
Seizure Disorders
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Acute Leukemia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anterior Horn Disease
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Tumor
Breast Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Colorectal Cancer
Concussion
Confusion
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography)
Esophageal Cancer
Essential Tremor
Eye Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Prostate Cancer
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Schwannoma
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Stenosis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thoracentesis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vertebral Column Tumors
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects

Specialties
  • Neurology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1255303236
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alyx Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Porter works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Porter’s profile.

Dr. Porter has seen patients for Meningiomas, Brain Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Porter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

