Dr. Alyssa Throckmorton, MD
Overview
Dr. Alyssa Throckmorton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Obgyn Physicians Group of Memphis PC6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 208, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 227-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very professional, kind, and helpful! Was very thorough, answered my questions...did a great job with my surgery...she is THE BEST!!!
About Dr. Alyssa Throckmorton, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Throckmorton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Throckmorton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Throckmorton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Throckmorton has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Throckmorton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Throckmorton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Throckmorton.
