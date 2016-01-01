Dr. Terk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alyssa Terk, MD
Overview
Dr. Alyssa Terk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Terk works at
Locations
St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates Endocrinology - Sewell100 Kings Way E Ste C, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 582-0644
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5812
St. Christophers Hospital for Children160 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 427-8915Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alyssa Terk, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386697118
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology
