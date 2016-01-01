Dr. Alyssa Stickley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stickley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyssa Stickley, DDS
Overview
Dr. Alyssa Stickley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Avon, IN.
Dr. Stickley works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental - 103210967 E US Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (877) 482-9619Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stickley?
About Dr. Alyssa Stickley, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1609138775
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stickley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stickley accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stickley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stickley works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stickley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stickley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stickley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stickley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.