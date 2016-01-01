Dr. Alyssa Stephenson-Famy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson-Famy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyssa Stephenson-Famy, MD
Dr. Alyssa Stephenson-Famy, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Primary Care at South Lake Union1959 NE Pacific 3 St Fl SW, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Uw Medicine Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic3823 172nd St NE, Arlington, WA 98223 Directions
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
About Dr. Alyssa Stephenson-Famy, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1023118585
- Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC Health System
- University of Washington, Seattle
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Stephenson-Famy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stephenson-Famy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stephenson-Famy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephenson-Famy has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephenson-Famy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson-Famy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson-Famy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.