See All Podiatric Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Alyssa Piccillo, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Alyssa Piccillo, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alyssa Piccillo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Temple School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.

Dr. Piccillo works at Foot/Ankle Ctr Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Center of Philadelphia LLC
    235 N Broad St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 568-3510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chestnut Hill Hospital
  • Lower Bucks Hospital
  • Nazareth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Geriatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Piccillo?

    Jun 08, 2021
    Best Foot Doctor in the City and actually cares! She makes sure to get rid of all your pain!
    Charlesman — Jun 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alyssa Piccillo, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alyssa Piccillo, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Piccillo to family and friends

    Dr. Piccillo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Piccillo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alyssa Piccillo, DPM.

    About Dr. Alyssa Piccillo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235513763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Temple School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Kings College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alyssa Piccillo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piccillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piccillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piccillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piccillo works at Foot/Ankle Ctr Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Piccillo’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Piccillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piccillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piccillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piccillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alyssa Piccillo, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.