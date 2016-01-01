Dr. Alyssa Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyssa Mills, MD
Overview
Dr. Alyssa Mills, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte1718 E 4th St Ste 404, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2702
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alyssa Mills, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Placenta Previa and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mills speaks Spanish.
