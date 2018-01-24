See All Psychologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Alyssa Kwon, MD

Behavioral Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alyssa Kwon, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Catholic University of Korea Medical College and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Kwon works at Cooper Care Alliance in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ and Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Care Alliance at Brace Road
    1210 Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Voorhees Behavioral Health
    707 Haddonfield Berlin Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Group Psychotherapy
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Group Psychotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 24, 2018
    Dr. Kwon has shown us only the highest level of empathy, interest and professionalism since we started seeing her six months ago. She always returns phone calls promptly and addresses our needs with thorough and minful approaches. My daughter needed major surgery and Dr. Kwon was immediately attentive when the opioids needed for pain management caused mania spikes for her.....collaborated with my 15 year old's back surgeon at AI DuPont until the issue was no longer a crisis! Top notch!
    Dr. Gwen Norton in Salem, NJ — Jan 24, 2018
    About Dr. Alyssa Kwon, MD

    • Behavioral Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1730367772
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • Catholic University of Korea Medical College
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alyssa Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

