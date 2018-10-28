Dr. Alyssa Kratochvil, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kratochvil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyssa Kratochvil, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alyssa Kratochvil, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kratochvil works at
Locations
-
1
Southcoast Woman's Care, P.C.300 Hanover St Ste 3A, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 679-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kratochvil?
Very kind and takes the time you need jot simply what she may have scheduled for you yet still not a crazy wait time to see her. I've seen her in the office and she performed a minor surgery on me, she was compassionate and available for any questions or concerned from beginning to end. Great personality and easy to talk to, definitely would recommend!
About Dr. Alyssa Kratochvil, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1568737732
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kratochvil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kratochvil accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kratochvil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kratochvil works at
Dr. Kratochvil has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kratochvil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kratochvil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kratochvil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kratochvil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kratochvil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.