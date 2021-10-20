Dr. Alyssa Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyssa Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Alyssa Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in Haverford, PA.
Locations
Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology569 W LANCASTER AVE, Haverford, PA 19041 Directions (610) 525-5250
Skin Care Specialty Physicians LLC1407 York Rd Ste 100A, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 252-9090
Philadelphia Vision Associates Group Practice LLC1516 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 545-5458
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Klein for over 3 years for a serious skin condition. The very first appointment I knew she was a wonderful doctor. I was afraid to see a doctor for my condition but she was very calming, comforting and willing to take care of me. She really takes her time with you and explains treatment plans and what treatment is best for you. She is very gentle with her touch when administering local anesthesia and medications. Dr. Klein will always make time for you for all your appointments. She is the ABSOLUTE best. I trust her as my doctor and I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Alyssa Klein, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
