Dr. Alyssa Horowitz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alyssa Horowitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Horowitz works at Premier OB/GYN Healthcare LLC in Branchburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier OB/GYN Healthcare LLC
    971 US Highway 202 N Ste 1, Branchburg, NJ 08876 (908) 521-4327

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Feb 17, 2020
I have been a patient of Dr. Horowitz for over 8 years. Her office is small practice with very attentive and friendly staff.She has always showed her fantastic bed side manners and how much she cares about her patients. When I had questions about the procedures,she demonstrated extreme patience on answering all my questions.When my husband wanted to meet with her to ask questions,she answered all his questions and even pull the medical models and diagrams to ensure he understood what was going on. Then,after completing the procedures,while other doctors notified the family member of the conclusion of the surgery over the phone Dr. Horowitz came out in person and explained my husband the results of the surgeries.She has been always, helpful, respectful and never pushed me to rush my decision or to get unnecessary procedures.I am extremely satisfied with Dr. Horowitz services.If you are looking for a knowledgeable, honest and caring physician, I highly recommend Dr. Horowitz.
Photo: Dr. Alyssa Horowitz, MD
About Dr. Alyssa Horowitz, MD

  Obstetrics & Gynecology
  32 years of experience
  English
  1013943901
Education & Certifications

  Emory University School of Medicine
  New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alyssa Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Horowitz works at Premier OB/GYN Healthcare LLC in Branchburg, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Horowitz's profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

