See All General Surgeons in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dr.Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.

Dr. Gillego works at Greenwich Medical Anesthesia in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Breast Surgery - Greenwich Hosital
    77 Lafayette Pl Ste 302, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 863-4250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthyCT
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gillego?

    Dec 14, 2022
    A doctor with skill, expertise and amazing bedside manner can be hard to come by but Dr. Gillego truly has it all! I am so incredibly grateful to have been in her care during my breast cancer journey. Not only did she perform my lumpectomy absolutely flawlessly, she took great care in helping me with all my care procedures with the Yale oncology staff and following up with me to check in every step of the way. When you’re overwhelmed with a cancer diagnosis, this kind of help really goes such a long way. There is no need to look any further once you’ve found Dr. Gillego. She is a life saver in the most literal way and I highly recommend her.
    Donna E — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gillego to family and friends

    Dr. Gillego's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gillego

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD.

    About Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659567352
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dr.Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gillego has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gillego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gillego works at Greenwich Medical Anesthesia in Greenwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Gillego’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillego. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillego.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alyssa Gillego, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.