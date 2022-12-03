Overview

Dr. Alyssa Churchill, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Churchill works at SHMG Internal Medicine - Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.