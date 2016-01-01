See All Hospitalists in Bronxville, NY
Dr. Alyssa Bautista, MD

Hospital Medicine
Overview

Dr. Alyssa Bautista, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Bronxville, NY. 

Dr. Bautista works at Internal Medicine in Bronxville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Critical Care Medicine
    55 Palmer Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Acute Kidney Failure
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Acute Kidney Failure
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Migraine Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Alyssa Bautista, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospital Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588073969
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alyssa Bautista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bautista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bautista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bautista works at Internal Medicine in Bronxville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bautista’s profile.

    Dr. Bautista has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bautista.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bautista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bautista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

