Dr. Alyssa Bautista, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alyssa Bautista, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Bronxville, NY.
Locations
Critical Care Medicine55 Palmer Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alyssa Bautista, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- English
- 1588073969
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bautista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bautista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bautista has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bautista.
