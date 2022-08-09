Overview

Dr. Alyson Tamamoto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Tamamoto works at Pediatric Physicians Group in Aiea, HI with other offices in Pearl City, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.