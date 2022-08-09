See All Pediatricians in Aiea, HI
Dr. Alyson Tamamoto, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alyson Tamamoto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Tamamoto works at Pediatric Physicians Group in Aiea, HI with other offices in Pearl City, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Physicians Group
    98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 301, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 488-1990
  2. 2
    Pediatric Physicians Group
    98-1238 Kaahumanu St Ste 404A, Pearl City, HI 96782 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 488-1990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • The Queens Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 09, 2022
    All three of my kids go to see Dr. Aly. She is amazing. Even when I gave birth to my second child, Dr. Aly came to my hospital room to check on me because my baby was in the NICU, where she also works too, and noticed the last name and surprised me with a visit. That’s how you know you have a great pediatrician doctor. She not only cares for the kids but the parents as well. She has helped me through so much of my kids sickness, tantrums, and check up. Very comfortable to speak to her and ask her questions of all sort. Her personality is friendly and her spirit is sweet and gentle. Thank you so much Dr. Aly for being devoted, sweet, caring and truly amazing at what you do. You are above phenomenal!
    Souza — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Alyson Tamamoto, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972898468
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Hawaii Residency Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Occidental College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alyson Tamamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tamamoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamamoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.