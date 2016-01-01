See All Psychiatrists in Portland, ME
Dr. Alyson Maloy, MD

Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Alyson Maloy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.

Dr. Maloy works at East Coast Behavioral Neurology in Portland, ME. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Coast Behavioral Neurology
    449 Forest Ave Ste 214, Portland, ME 04101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Alyson Maloy, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083800106
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
