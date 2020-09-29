Overview

Dr. Alyson Hall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH.



Dr. Hall works at The Glaucoma Center, PC in Bowie, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.