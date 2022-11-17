Dr. Alyson Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyson Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alyson Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Austin Area Obstetrics, Gynecology and Fertility12200 Renfert Way Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 451-8211Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best OBGYN I’ve been to yet in Austin. Dr. Garcia is so kind and makes me feel like I’m important and matter. She doesn’t rush out the door like many doctors do. She makes you feel heard.
About Dr. Alyson Garcia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Arabic.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.