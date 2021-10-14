See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Alysia Robichau, MD

Sports Medicine
Dr. Alysia Robichau, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Robichau works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at The Woodlands
    17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 210, Shenandoah, TX 77385 (936) 321-8000

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Oct 14, 2021
    I have been in pain since December 0f 2020. I had finally gotten appointments but with Covid 19 they all got cancelled. I finally got an appointment with Dr. Robicheau and was able to get in to see her. I had filled out the paperwork and when she came in to the room quickly giving me her initial information. She did a quick examination and immediately indicated that X rays were warranted. That process only took 15 minutes or less and she was back seeing me explaining the actual x rays and pointed out everything and explained it on my understanding level. She asked me if I wanted the treatment. I got 2 shots and she explained them both. She also set me up for physical therapy. I never felt like a number, nor just another a patient. I am/was amazed on every facet of things that she explained. I only rate the highest in a 1-10 as a 9. However I gave her my first ever 10 because I was so blown away with her understanding and knowledge. THANK YOU Dr. Robichau! YOU ROCK!
    John L — Oct 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Sports Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1912936279
    • Primary Care Sports Medicine
    • Family Medicine
    • Primary Care Sports Medicine
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    • Sports Medicine
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

    Dr. Alysia Robichau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Robichau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robichau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Robichau works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Shenandoah, TX.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Robichau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robichau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robichau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

