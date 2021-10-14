Dr. Alysia Robichau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robichau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alysia Robichau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alysia Robichau, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at The Woodlands17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 210, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 321-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in pain since December 0f 2020. I had finally gotten appointments but with Covid 19 they all got cancelled. I finally got an appointment with Dr. Robicheau and was able to get in to see her. I had filled out the paperwork and when she came in to the room quickly giving me her initial information. She did a quick examination and immediately indicated that X rays were warranted. That process only took 15 minutes or less and she was back seeing me explaining the actual x rays and pointed out everything and explained it on my understanding level. She asked me if I wanted the treatment. I got 2 shots and she explained them both. She also set me up for physical therapy. I never felt like a number, nor just another a patient. I am/was amazed on every facet of things that she explained. I only rate the highest in a 1-10 as a 9. However I gave her my first ever 10 because I was so blown away with her understanding and knowledge. THANK YOU Dr. Robichau! YOU ROCK!
About Dr. Alysia Robichau, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1912936279
Education & Certifications
- Primary Care Sports Medicine
- Family Medicine
- Primary Care Sports Medicine
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robichau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robichau speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robichau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robichau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.