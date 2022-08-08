Dr. Alysha Moll, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alysha Moll, DDS
Overview
Dr. Alysha Moll, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hammond, IN.
Dr. Moll works at
Locations
-
1
Hammond Family Dentistry7250 Indianapolis Blvd, Hammond, IN 46324 Directions (219) 217-3286Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moll and her staff are excellent in the care and treatment of my dental needs. I'm an older patient who will need maintenance and replacement of teeth as aging progresses. I feel confident that the services provided will help me maintain my health through dental care.
About Dr. Alysha Moll, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1922415561
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moll accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moll using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moll works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Moll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moll.
Dr. Moll works at