Overview

Dr. Alyse Kelly-Jones, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Florida and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly-Jones works at Novant Health Women's Sexual Health & Wellness - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.