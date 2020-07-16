Dr. Alyse Kelly-Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly-Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyse Kelly-Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alyse Kelly-Jones, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Florida and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Kelly-Jones works at
Locations
Novant Health Women's Sexual Health & Wellness - SouthPark6324 Fairview Rd Ste 440, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 908-2726
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m surprised Dr Jones doesn’t have a perfect score. She is one of the best gynecologist I’ve ever had. Let’s face it, exams like the ones we as women need, are less than desirable. Dr. Jones is incredibly professional and puts me at ease. She’s also very easy to talk with and has helped me tremendously with any female related issues. I referred My 20 year old Daughter to Dr Jones. So important to have a really good gynecologist and Dr. Jones is just that.
About Dr. Alyse Kelly-Jones, MD
- Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- U Med Ctr-U Fla
- Univ Florida
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
