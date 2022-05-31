Dr. Benezette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alyn Benezette, DO
Overview
Dr. Alyn Benezette, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Coastal Neurology Inc725 W Granada Blvd Ste 22, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 788-2300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Coastal Neurology & Rehabilita801 Beville Rd Ste 101, South Daytona, FL 32119 Directions (386) 788-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Benezette's patient for almost 18 years. Coinciding with my move to Florida, my migraine issue had become chronic. The doctors I saw prior, were ineffectual & I was facing an unbearable future. Thankfully, fate (or my health insurer) put Dr. Benezette in my path. While there's no cure for me, quite yet, I am no longer visiting the E.R. weekly. Dr. Benezette & his staff are compassionate & I no longer dread the dawning of another day.
About Dr. Alyn Benezette, DO
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1508863572
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
