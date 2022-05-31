See All Neurologists in Ormond Beach, FL
Overview

Dr. Alyn Benezette, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Benezette works at Coastal Neurology & Spine in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in South Daytona, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Neurology Inc
    725 W Granada Blvd Ste 22, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 788-2300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Coastal Neurology & Rehabilita
    801 Beville Rd Ste 101, South Daytona, FL 32119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 788-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Cognitive Function Testing

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 31, 2022
    I have been Dr. Benezette's patient for almost 18 years. Coinciding with my move to Florida, my migraine issue had become chronic. The doctors I saw prior, were ineffectual & I was facing an unbearable future. Thankfully, fate (or my health insurer) put Dr. Benezette in my path. While there's no cure for me, quite yet, I am no longer visiting the E.R. weekly. Dr. Benezette & his staff are compassionate & I no longer dread the dawning of another day.
    £eslie — May 31, 2022
    About Dr. Alyn Benezette, DO

    • Neurology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508863572
    Education & Certifications

    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benezette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benezette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benezette has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benezette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Benezette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benezette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benezette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benezette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

