Overview

Dr. Alyn Adrain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Adrain works at Gastroenterology Associates in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.