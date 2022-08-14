Dr. Alyn Adrain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adrain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyn Adrain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alyn Adrain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Adrain works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates44 W River St Fl 2, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 274-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adrain?
Friendly and professional!
About Dr. Alyn Adrain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1225027766
Education & Certifications
- Temple U
- Kaiser Fdn Hosp-Uc San Francisco
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
- Brown University Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adrain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adrain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adrain works at
Dr. Adrain has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adrain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Adrain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adrain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adrain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adrain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.