Dr. Alykhym Zarzuela III, MD

Family Medicine
5 (2)
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alykhym Zarzuela III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Zarzuela III works at Hormone Wellness Center of Texas in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Boerne, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hormone Wellness Center of Texas
    85 NE Loop 410 Ste 402, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 679-2500
    Hormone Wellness Center of Texas
    3305 Northland Dr Ste 301, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 281-5585
    Carpenter Health Management LLC
    1510 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 281-5585
    Macias Healthcare Clinic Pllc
    7055 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 281-5585

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alykhym Zarzuela III, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558318378
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zarzuela III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zarzuela III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarzuela III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarzuela III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarzuela III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarzuela III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

