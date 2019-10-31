Overview

Dr. Alycia Barland, MD is a Dermatologist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.



Dr. Barland works at UC Health Dermatology Clinic - Longmont in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.