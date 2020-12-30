See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Edina, MN
Dr. Alyce Hamilton, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alyce Hamilton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hamilton works at Advanced Health and Vitality in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Health and Vitality
    6600 France Ave S Ste 145, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 922-8005
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • St. Francis Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 30, 2020
    Dr Alyse is incredible. Not only has she taken great care of my health, but also she is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming her patient!
    Sunny Nordvik — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. Alyce Hamilton, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487751210
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • Macalester College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alyce Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton works at Advanced Health and Vitality in Edina, MN. View the full address on Dr. Hamilton’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

