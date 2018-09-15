See All Psychiatrists in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Aly Ahmed, MD

Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Aly Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They graduated from Moorehouse.

Dr. Ahmed works at Ahmed Medical Center in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ahmed Medical Center
    245 Country Club Dr Bldg 300B, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 284-1008

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 15, 2018
    I can't say enough about the man. He has been a solid foundation for which I can live. Before I started seeing Dr. Ahmed i was terrified of what may happen if I went out of the house. It took a little while but we finally found the rite thing for me. Every body is different but he has been a card provider and I'm proud to say a true friend as well. Highly recommend him.
    John in Stockbridge, GA — Sep 15, 2018
    About Dr. Aly Ahmed, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1316064223
    Education & Certifications

    • Moorehouse
    • University of Cairo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aly Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed works at Ahmed Medical Center in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ahmed’s profile.

    Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

