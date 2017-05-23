See All Pediatricians in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Alwyn Koil, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (17)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alwyn Koil, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Koil works at Journey Pediatrics in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Albuquerque Pediatric Associates Ltd
    8308 Constitution Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 883-9570

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
ADHD and-or ADD
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 23, 2017
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alwyn Koil, MD.

    About Dr. Alwyn Koil, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487714804
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Dr. Koil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koil works at Journey Pediatrics in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Koil’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Koil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

