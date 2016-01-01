See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Alwyn Cohall, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alwyn Cohall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Cohall works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Male Condom Counseling Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric AIDS Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    About Dr. Alwyn Cohall, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457324295
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Hospital Med Center
    Residency
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Internship
    • Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alwyn Cohall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohall works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cohall’s profile.

    Dr. Cohall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

