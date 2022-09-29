Dr. Alvise Bernabei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernabei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvise Bernabei, MD
Dr. Alvise Bernabei, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
Genesys Regional Medical Center1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (207) 749-6432
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr was incredible and he saved my life
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
