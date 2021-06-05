Dr. Alvina Won, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Won is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvina Won, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alvina Won, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shoreline, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Locations
Eviva Medical Center19930 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Directions (425) 977-2779Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Recently had a breast reduction with abdominal liposuction. Absolutely pleased with Dr. Won’s work. She was always available when needed. The staff was also excellent. Fantastic work. You won’t be disappointed.
About Dr. Alvina Won, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, Los Angeles
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Won has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Won accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Won has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Won. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Won.
