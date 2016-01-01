Dr. Alvin Raymond Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Raymond Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alvin Raymond Tan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Flushing Hospital Medical Center|S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
Locations
Pulmonary & Internal Medicine Associates, LLP1213 Hermann Dr Ste 570, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 930-2042
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alvin Raymond Tan, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1093178725
Education & Certifications
