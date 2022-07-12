See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Draper, UT
Dr. Alvin Stosich, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Alvin Stosich, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Primary Children's Hospital.

Dr. Stosich works at Aspire Surgical in Draper, UT with other offices in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aspire Surgical
    114 E 12450 S Ste 104, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 262-4374
    Utah Oral and Facial Surgeons-Salt Lake City
    6268 S 900 E Ste 100, Murray, UT 84121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 276-4686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Alta View Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Primary Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Airway Surgery
Facial Trauma
Impacted Teeth
Airway Surgery
Facial Trauma
Impacted Teeth

Airway Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • SelectHealth
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 12, 2022
    Dr. Stosich and his team are outstanding. My son fractured his jaw in an accident and Dr. Stosich presented all surgical options and communicated to us in terms we could understand. He was very personal and professional. My son traveled back east after the surgery and Dr. Stosich attended a tele-health follow-up visit one week into recovery. My son was lucky to have him as his specialist. Highly recommended!
    About Dr. Alvin Stosich, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1689795114
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alvin Stosich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stosich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stosich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stosich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Stosich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stosich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stosich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stosich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

