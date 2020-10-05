See All Podiatrists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Alvin Smith, DPM

Podiatry
3 (3)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Alvin Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. 

Dr. Smith works at Alvin R Smith in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Valentenia Daugherty and Dr. Alvin R. Smith PC
    2713 E 31st St, Kansas City, MO 64128 (816) 924-6533

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2020
    Very good visit and I didn't feel rushed. Dr Smith answered my questions and provided real solutions to my problems.
    Sherri — Oct 05, 2020
    About Dr. Alvin Smith, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336177534
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alvin Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

