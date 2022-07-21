Overview

Dr. Alvin Sanico, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The City Of Manila, College Of Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.