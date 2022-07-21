See All Allergists & Immunologists in Towson, MD
Dr. Alvin Sanico, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alvin Sanico, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The City Of Manila, College Of Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6535 N Charles St Ste 450, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 583-8393

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 21, 2022
    My experience was beyond what I could have ever expected with both Dr. Sanico and his staff. They were attentive and very friendly. Dr. Sanico spent a lot of time talking with me and encouraged questions (not something you get everywhere). He made me feel comfortable and was extremely thorough. An added bonus was his personality, which may not mean a lot to some people but it meant something to me. So far best experience I've ever had with a Physician!
    sandy tracey — Jul 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alvin Sanico, MD
    About Dr. Alvin Sanico, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104854108
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of The City Of Manila, College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alvin Sanico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanico has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanico.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

