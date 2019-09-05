Dr. Alvin Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Rosenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. Alvin Rosenthal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery of Gwinnett PC500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 150, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthal?
I have been going to Dr. Rosenthal for several months now and just love him and his team. I’m always in and out in less than 30 minutes. Everyone is super friendly and Dr. Rosenthal is knowledgeable, sweet and efficient. Don’t waste your time going anywhere else!
About Dr. Alvin Rosenthal, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1134154016
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert Kutz And Assoc
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.