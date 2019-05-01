Dr. Alvin Prause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Prause, MD
Overview
Dr. Alvin Prause, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Locations
1
Alvin H Prause MD2965 Harrison St Ste 220, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-7111
2
Kate Dishman Rehabilitation Hospital2830 Calder St, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-7171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have used Prause since 2009. He cares for all 4 of our children. His NP Michael is wonderful, as well as office Staff & Nurses. You are missing out if he is not your Pedi !
About Dr. Alvin Prause, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prause has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prause accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Prause. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prause.
