Dr. Alvin Nayan, MD
Overview
Dr. Alvin Nayan, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Angeles University Foundation, College Of Medicine.
Dr. Nayan works at
Locations
The Work Clinic Seattle509 Olive Way Ste 201, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 995-8868
The Work Clinic Tukwila13030 Military Rd S Ste 100, Tukwila, WA 98168 Directions (206) 243-9675
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was in need of a new AeroMedical Examiner (AME) for a 6 mos interim flight physical as my special issuance Class 1 medical was about to expire soon. I found Dr. Nayan online and was able to get right in. I did not have to sit in the waiting room long and the facilities were very nice. The staff were kind and courteous and Dr. Nayan did a great job and made me feel very comfortable in the process. Since this type of physical can have so much riding on it, they can be nerve racking. The cost was even less than my last one taken elsewhere. Dr. Nayan's office took really great care of me and I will be returning for my annual next month. I highly recommend this office to any and all Pilots.
About Dr. Alvin Nayan, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- English, Tagalog
NPI: 1316985856
Education & Certifications
- Lemuel Shattuck Hospital
- Angeles University Foundation, College Of Medicine
Dr. Nayan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayan speaks Tagalog.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayan.
