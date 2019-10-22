See All Occupational Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Alvin Nayan, MD

Occupational Medicine
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alvin Nayan, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Angeles University Foundation, College Of Medicine.

Dr. Nayan works at The Work Clinic Seattle in Seattle, WA with other offices in Tukwila, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Work Clinic Seattle
    509 Olive Way Ste 201, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 995-8868
  2. 2
    The Work Clinic Tukwila
    13030 Military Rd S Ste 100, Tukwila, WA 98168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 243-9675

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Testing
Breath Testing
Drug Testing
Alcohol Testing
Breath Testing
Drug Testing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Oct 22, 2019
I was in need of a new AeroMedical Examiner (AME) for a 6 mos interim flight physical as my special issuance Class 1 medical was about to expire soon. I found Dr. Nayan online and was able to get right in. I did not have to sit in the waiting room long and the facilities were very nice. The staff were kind and courteous and Dr. Nayan did a great job and made me feel very comfortable in the process. Since this type of physical can have so much riding on it, they can be nerve racking. The cost was even less than my last one taken elsewhere. Dr. Nayan's office took really great care of me and I will be returning for my annual next month. I highly recommend this office to any and all Pilots.
TJay — Oct 22, 2019
Photo: Dr. Alvin Nayan, MD
About Dr. Alvin Nayan, MD

Specialties
  • Occupational Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Tagalog
NPI Number
  • 1316985856
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Lemuel Shattuck Hospital
Medical Education
  • Angeles University Foundation, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alvin Nayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nayan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

