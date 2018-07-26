Dr. Alvin Nakamura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakamura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Nakamura, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.
Healthcare Spclsts NW Wmns Clin10000 SE Main St Ste 248, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 257-7757
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Have a great experience with this doctor. I recently had to change my Obgyn and came for a first visit with Dr. Nakamura and he went over all my history and gave me lots of advices. It’s my first pregnancy and I recently got diagnosed with placenta plivia and he told me what to do and how to prevent this to get to a point where I can lose my baby. So happy that I changed my old Gyn to the best Gynocologist doctor out there to watch my pregnancy. Thank you Dr. Nakamura and all office staff/nurses
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528029345
- University M.C. of Southern Nevada
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
