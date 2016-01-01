Dr. Alvin Mushlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mushlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Mushlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Alvin Mushlin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Mushlin works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Physicians505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-2917Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Independent Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alvin Mushlin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1457448524
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Cornell U Hosp|Mercy Medical Center
- Cornell U Hosp
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
