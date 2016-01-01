Dr. Alvin Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alvin Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alvin Lin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine.
Dr. Lin works at
Coronado Heights2320 Ione Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89183 Directions (725) 200-3400
Aegis of Las Vegas9100 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 240-3070
Sunrise of Henderson1555 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (702) 837-6582
Pacifica Spring Valley8880 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 625-4446
Las Ventanas10401 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135 Directions (702) 360-2662
Janet Wheble Pa-c Ltd5564 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 982-2273
Brightstar of W Central Las Vegas4775 S Durango Dr Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Geriatric Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1235170820
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- Contra Costra Regional Medical Center
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- University of California, Riverside
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
