Dr. Kane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvin Kane, MD
Overview
Dr. Alvin Kane, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Alvin H Kane MD PC2958 Avenue Z, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 891-4747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alvin Kane, MD
- Pediatrics
- 67 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.